leave a comment for the knbr studios

Trending on KNBR

49ers upping their offer for Gus Bradley [report]

49ers upping their offer for Gus Bradley [report]

Bradley is coming off of four tumultuous years as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he posted a 14-48 record. Prior to that, though, he was the talented defensive coordinator of the Seahawks from 2009-2012, overseeing their prominent rise.

Rod’s Riffs: Marshawn Lynch almost gets hit by bus after popping wheelie

Rod’s Riffs: Marshawn Lynch almost gets hit by bus after popping wheelie

Marshawn Lynch might be our favorite Bay Area athlete of all time. In this episode of Rod’s Riffs, Rod checks out a video of Marshawn Lynch popping a wheelie in the middle of a street in Scotland, where Lynch is reportedly filming a promo for Super Bowl LI. The wheelie was executed to perfection…until a…

The Waiting Game

Today's Question

Guest Line Call of the Week

Hot Player of the Week

National News