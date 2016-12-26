Dunleavy was averaging 15.9 minutes per game this season in Cleveland, tallying 4.6 points per game and a 35.1 three-point percentage.
The stats and the measurables for Trubisky jump off the page: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, 30 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 68 percent completion percentage in his junior season with the Tar Heels
Boston Globe beat reporter says the Patriots offensive coordinator has become more of a people person and has built a tremendous relationship with Tom Brady.
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry combined for 58 points and used a 39-22 third-quarter advantage to overcome a double digit first half deficit en route to a 117-106 win in Sacramento.
Sonny Dykes left Louisiana Tech to replace Jeff Tedford and took over the struggling Cal program in 2013, but could never get the Bears turned around.
The 49ers interviewed Jimmy Raye III of the Colts on Sunday and will move on to Seattle candidates Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer next week. ESPN’s Louis Riddick is also on the interview list.
By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Golden State squandered a spectacular 40-point night by Stephen Curry with an awful fourth quarter, watching Mike Conley knock down a jumper with 55 seconds left in overtime as the Memphis Grizzlies stunned the Warriors 128-119 on Friday. Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each made two…
Barrows joined Gary and Larry on Thursday morning and said that he thinks the 49ers primary targets will be Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Nick Caserio.
Because Jed York’s hired Jim Tomsula and Kelly in back-to-back seasons, seeing Cable at an introductory press conference in Santa Clara is not entirely out of the question.
There are a number of factors at play Steph Curry’s dip in production from last season. Ray Woodson says Warriors fans need not fear, because he sees a big second half ahead for the two-time MVP.