The further removed we are from Kelly’s firing the more it makes sense. The 49ers finished 32nd in the league in defense, 31st on offense and endured a humiliating franchise-worst 13-game losing streak.
After months of speculation, the Oakland Raiders are preparing to file relocation papers for their move to Las Vegas, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Mr. T reviews his favorite Fieldwork brews, and elaborates on the difference types of hops found in Fieldwork’s IPAs.
In this episode of Rod’s Riffs, Rod B reviews Steph Curry getting posterized by James Johnson. He also compares an NBA ‘fight’ between John Wall and Jae Crowder, and a goalie fight out of the ECHL.
It’s the end of an era, as Santiago Casilla heads across the bay to pitch for the Oakland Athletics. Ray Woodson dropped by the Digital Lounge to talk about his legacy as a Giant.
Tomsula led the 49ers to a 5-11 record in 2015. He took time away from the NFL in 2016. Jed York is reportedly paying Tomsula $15 million to not coach his franchise.
If a few days pass after the postseason and the Shanahan-Wolf scenario hasn’t played out, we’ll know Josh McDaniels is really at the top of York’s list, as has been suggested all along.
At the time of posting, the San Francisco 49ers are still without a head coach or general manager. Former NFL scout Larry Krueger says the 49ers need to address the front office, but the turnaround will depend more on solving their problems personnel-wise.
The 49ers have two of their long-standing rivals on the field in this weekend’s NFC divisional playoffs, but which team would you rather see lose first?
The Hall of Famer and NBC Broadcaster chatted with Murph and Mac about why the 49ers need to create a system of empowerment for their new coach and GM.