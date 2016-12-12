On Sunday York will embarrass Kelly in front of a half empty stadium. On Monday, he’ll have to try and convince top-notch candidates to come work for him
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to fire both head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and Adam Schefter of ESPN.
It was an extremely quiet triple double for Kevin Durant Friday night. The former MVP finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and tied his career high 10 with assists.
OAKLAND – To say the absolute least, it was an eventful year for Draymond Green. Following Friday’s 108-99 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks Green reflected on his high-profile year, as well as explained why he hates New Year’s resolutions.
After the game, Durant said Zaza Pachulia clowned him for his career-high 10 assists. Durant took no time firing back at his running mate.
The Warriors hammered the Mavericks with a well-balanced attack in the third quarter. All four superstars were in double figures shortly after halftime
Derrick Deese was a teammate of Young’s for eight years, and told Kevin Lynch on Wednesday that Young’s desire to win and ability to politic, makes him the ideal candidate for team president.
Two pairs of custom game-worn sneakers honoring the 36 victims of the tragic Oakland warehouse fire were auctioned off Friday, and sold for over $45,000 to benefit the Oakland Fire Relief fund.
Kaepernick called a team meeting shortly after protesting the national anthem in August, which many players agreed brought the team closer to together.
With Durant in town, it’s obvious the Warriors are still trying to piece together the best way to utilize all their star power. Wednesday, Curry said he’d like to be in more pick and roll situations going forward. According to Kevin Durant, it seems like the Kerr and Co. have been listening.