Kerr on McGee’s 14 shots in 15 minutes: ‘I called him Klay McGee tonight’

OAKLAND – At the beginning of the year when starting center Zaza Pachulia needed rest, Steve Kerr chose to bring veteran David West in with the second unit. Tuesday night, Kerr explained that JaVale McGee has played himself into the second string center spot.

Part of JaVale McGee’s progression this year has been his growing confidence on the floor. JaVale McGee finished the game with 14 shots in 15 minutes, and postgame Kerr expressed his excitement about this fact: