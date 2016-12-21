Two 49ers selected as Pro Bowl alternates [report]

Since 2006, the 49ers have had a representative in the Pro Bowl every single year. This is in jeopardy this season, as no players from the team were selected for the NFL’s annual All-Star weekend.

However, the team will have two players selected as second alternates.

According to a report by Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area, running back Carlos Hyde and left tackle Joe Staley were named second alternates to the 2017 Pro Bowl. Hyde, who is having the best season in his career, is poised to break the 1,000 yard mark and is the fourth leading rusher in the NFC. Staley has been a mainstay on the 49ers offensive line since being drafted in the first round in 2007.

The Lions, Jets, Bears, Saints and Jaguars are the other teams who also did not have any Pro Bowl players selected.

Last season, San Francisco had two representatives in the Pro Bowl in Staley and linebacker Navarro Bowman.