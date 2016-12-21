leave a comment for the knbr studios

Iguodala defends JaVale McGee in Instagram comment section

andre

It’s no secret that JaVale McGee isn’t a big fan of being a consistent feature on Inside the NBA’s ‘Shaqtin a Fool’ over the years. McGee feels his mistakes have been unfairly targeted, and said in October that the segment has had a negative impact on his career.

On Tuesday evening, McGee was again subjected to the ‘Shaqtin’ treatment by Bleacher Report, who posted an Instagram video of him missing a layup after dribbling behind his back, with the caption: “Almost, Javale #Shaqtin”.

Teammate Andre Iguodala was not happy with the post, and came to McGee’s defense in the comments.

screen-shot-2016-12-21-at-1-41-01-pm

Here’s the play in question


(via @World_Wide_Wob)

McGee took to Twitter shortly after to voice his displesure, leading Bleacher Report to respond with an apology and remove the post.

Iguodala and McGee were teammates with the Denver Nuggets in 2012-13. Iguodala was one of the first Warriors to campaign for McGee to make the team this season, shortly after he was invited to training camp.

 

Trending on KNBR

Headlines

National News