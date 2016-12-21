Iguodala defends JaVale McGee in Instagram comment section

It’s no secret that JaVale McGee isn’t a big fan of being a consistent feature on Inside the NBA’s ‘Shaqtin a Fool’ over the years. McGee feels his mistakes have been unfairly targeted, and said in October that the segment has had a negative impact on his career.

On Tuesday evening, McGee was again subjected to the ‘Shaqtin’ treatment by Bleacher Report, who posted an Instagram video of him missing a layup after dribbling behind his back, with the caption: “Almost, Javale #Shaqtin”.

Teammate Andre Iguodala was not happy with the post, and came to McGee’s defense in the comments.

Here’s the play in question



(via @World_Wide_Wob)

McGee took to Twitter shortly after to voice his displesure, leading Bleacher Report to respond with an apology and remove the post.

.@JaValeMcGee34 Our bad, JaVale. We were Shaqtin’ on this one — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2016

Iguodala and McGee were teammates with the Denver Nuggets in 2012-13. Iguodala was one of the first Warriors to campaign for McGee to make the team this season, shortly after he was invited to training camp.