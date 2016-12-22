Curry likes Yankees GM Cashman’s comparison of Warriors to Red Sox

Following the Boston Red Sox acquisition of free agent ace Chris Sale, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called the Red Sox the Golden State Warriors of baseball.

Stephen Curry was asked about the comment on Wednesday and said he has no problem with it, something that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

“I like that comparison because the Red Sox are my favorite team,” Curry told the New York Daily News. “They obviously made some splashes during the offseason, and when you play an exciting brand of baseball and you’re about winning — because that’s what we’re about — I like the comparison.”

A Charlotte native, Curry was without a local team growing up.

“I was a free agent growing up in Charlotte,” Curry said. “My brother (Seth) picked the Yankees, so I picked the Red Sox. We got a little inner-city rivalry, which is good.”

Cashman compared the signing of Sale to the Warriors’ splash signing of Kevin Durant this offseason. Sale joins stand-out pitchers David Price and Cy Young winner Rick Porcello atop the Boston rotation,

“They obviously made some splashes during the offseason, and when you play an exciting brand of baseball and you’re about winning — because that’s what we’re about — I like the comparison.”