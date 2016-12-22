Rollins willing to take on mentor role with Giants

Long-time big league shortstop and newly-signed San Francisco Giant Jimmy Rollins joined the boys on The Audible Thursday morning to rap with his old Phillies teammate Kevin Frandsen, comedian Rudy Ortiz and voice Drew Hoffar.

While Rollins and Frandsen enjoyed catching up on old stories, the obvious question for the former NL MVP was: how do you see yourself fitting in with this team?

Rollins signed his second-ever minor league contract with the Giants last week, after signing one last season for the first time in his career with the Chicago White Sox, sending him to the American League for the first time in his 17-year career. What isn’t known by many Giants fans is the fact that the East Bay native was in deep talks last offseason with the Giants, but took the chance to see more field time by heading to the AL Central.

“You know we were in talks last year and obviously I signed with Chicago just for the opportunity, but it was the same situation. I spoke with (Giants general manager) Bobby [Evans] and (Giants manager) [Bruce] Boch(y) and like they said then and I’m assuming its the same way now, they have their young guys, and they’re going to play. They don’t want to try to be tricky or tell me ‘you’re going to get playing time.’ No, they’re going to play, you’re going to give them some days off play here and there and if somebody goes down then maybe I could be the guy that steps up.”

There definitely seems to be a change from 2016 Jimmy Rollins to the guy heading in to 2017 as father time catches up with us all eventually.

“Whatever it is, at this point I’m ready to do,” Rollins went on. “For me it’s about winning and what can I do to help.”

With shortstop Brandon Crawford is signed to man the Giants’ left side of the middle infield through 2021, Rollins clearly knows his days as an everyday infielder are dependent upon injuries, and even then he would most likely platoon duties with either a free agent or fellow bench player.

Of course, if Craw needs to improve his fielding (despite winning the last two NL Gold Gloves) Rollins says he’s available to share a few pointers.



“If anyone needs some help over there, I’ll help them out too…but speaking of Crawford, I don’t think he needs too much help…but I’ll make sure I”m looking out for him.”