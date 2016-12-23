Lott: Consistency up front and quarterback stability key to 49ers rebuild

The 49ers’ first matchup against the Rams at Los Angeles County Memorial Coliseum since 1979 will be nothing more then an extension of the player evaluation period heading into the off-season. Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott joined Murph & Mac Friday morning to talk about why the 49ers need to focus on stabilizing the quarterback position and the trenches on both sides of the ball as they start rebuilding the franchise.

Interestingly, Lott stated that he believes Colin Kaepernick could still be the answer at quarterback for the 49ers in 2017.

“To me, if Kap’s healthy, if he’s stronger, and he’s ready to go, he can be the guy,” Lott said. “He can be somebody that he was 3-4 years ago.”

Lott then went on to say that the 49ers must address the foundations of both their offensive and defensive lines.

“You’ve got to address the game from upfront, you’ve got to address it in a way were you make sure that it’s stabilized,” Lott said. “You’ve got to get the offensive line in a way where it fits the style of the offense that you’re running. And then, you’ve got to do that on the defensive side.”

Listen to the full interview below.