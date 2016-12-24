Browns win puts 49ers in drivers seat for No. 1 overall pick

The Cleveland Browns won a football game on Christmas Eve and it will likely have an impact on the 49ers’ offseason.

The Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17, moving their record to 1-14 on the season. The 49ers are currently 1-13 and playing the Los Angeles Rams.

But because San Francisco has a worse strength of schedule, the 49ers would own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft should both teams finish 1-15. Heading into Sunday, the Browns have a .555 strength of schedule, while the 49ers sit at .509.

Numerous mock drafts have pegged two SEC front seven players as the top two prospects in the draft — Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett.

The 49ers have not won a game since a Week 1 shutout against the Rams on Monday Night Football. The Browns won their first game since beating the 49ers with Johnny Manziel in December of 2015.

The 49ers will conclude the season next Sunday at Levi’s Stadium against the Seahawks, who will likely be resting players for the playoffs.