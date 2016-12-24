leave a comment for the knbr studios

Derek Carr goes down with gruesome-looking leg injury

 

carrrr

OAKLAND – In a very scary moment for the entire Oakland Raiders franchise on Saturday, quarterback Derek Carr went down with a nasty-looking leg injury after being taken down to the ground by Colts linebacker Trent Cole.

Head coach Jack Del Rio confirmed right after the game that Carr broke his fibula on the play and will be out indefinitely.

As soon Carr sits up, he has a look of realization that something is very wrong before immediately looking at the sideline and mouthing “it’s broke, something in my leg, I think.”

He was eventually carted back to the Raiders locker room, but the initial prognosis from those speculating on Twitter was anything but positive for Carr.

The other common opinions from fans and media came in the form of questioning why the future of the Oakland franchise was still in the game during the middle of the fourth-quarter blowout as the Raiders were on top of the Colts 33-14.

We’ll have updates on KNBR.com as they happen.

 

 

