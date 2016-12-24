Derek Carr goes down with gruesome-looking leg injury

OAKLAND – In a very scary moment for the entire Oakland Raiders franchise on Saturday, quarterback Derek Carr went down with a nasty-looking leg injury after being taken down to the ground by Colts linebacker Trent Cole.

Here's that sack and injury to Derek Carr. That ankle is not supposed to bend that way. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/1pXAD02PlI — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 24, 2016

Head coach Jack Del Rio confirmed right after the game that Carr broke his fibula on the play and will be out indefinitely.

As soon Carr sits up, he has a look of realization that something is very wrong before immediately looking at the sideline and mouthing “it’s broke, something in my leg, I think.”

He was eventually carted back to the Raiders locker room, but the initial prognosis from those speculating on Twitter was anything but positive for Carr.

By video, @derekcarrqb significant high ankle. Best case: ligament tear, multiple wks. Worst case: fracture… https://t.co/EOmhO0wgz9 — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) December 24, 2016

Derek Carr is still at the Coliseum. Reportedly the X-rays are complete. He's headed to the Raiders locker room to meet with his family. — Henry Wofford (@HenryWoffordCSN) December 24, 2016

The other common opinions from fans and media came in the form of questioning why the future of the Oakland franchise was still in the game during the middle of the fourth-quarter blowout as the Raiders were on top of the Colts 33-14.

