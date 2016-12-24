Giants sign Michael Morse to minor-league deal [report]

A postseason hero could be making his return to San Francisco.

The Giants have signed first baseman Michael Morse, as well as journeyman outfielder Justin Ruggiano to minor-league deals, according to Matt Eddy of Baseball America.

#Giants sign veteran position players 1B Mike Morse, SS Jimmy Rollins and OF Justin Ruggiano, to minor league deals. — Matt Eddy (@MattEddyBA) December 24, 2016

Morse, 34, played for the Giants in 2014, and had one of the best seasons of his career, posting a line of .279/.336/.475, while hitting 16 home runs. Morse was also responsible for a memorable game-tying eighth-inning solo home run in Game 5 of the NLCS, that helped put the Giants over the Phillies and into the World Series.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Morse signed with the Miami Marlins the following season, and saw his production take a major hit before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a midseason multi-team deal. Morse was designated for assignment early last season by Pittsburgh, making just eight plate appearances.

Ruggiano, 34, played in just nine MLB games with Texas and the Mets last year, and only once played in more than 100 games in a season throughout his eight year career. Ruggiano has a career line of 258/.322/.439.

Both will compete for roster spots in Spring Training.