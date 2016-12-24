Kap engineers fourth quarter comeback to snap 49ers’ 13-game losing streak

A franchise record 13-game losing streak ended on Christmas Eve for the San Francisco 49ers. The punchlines are still here, but the suffering is temporarily over.

It took three months, but Chip Kelly earned his second career 49ers win, triumphing late against the Los Angeles Rams 22-21. The Rams are the only team the 49ers have beaten this season.

Colin Kaepernick engineered a 14-point fourth quarter comeback, capped by a risky two-point conversion. A 13-yard scrambling touchdown with with 5:06 remaining was followed up by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Rod Streater with 31 seconds left. Kaepernick scrambled home the two-point conversion by diving in the right corner of the end zone. The jubilant 49ers were flagged for excessive celebration afterwards.

The win pushes the 49ers out of the No. 1 overall selection for the NFL Draft, which they briefly held after the Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season earlier in Week 16.

The excitement didn’t happen until late for San Francisco. Because the first 55 minutes of the game were virtually unwatchable.

After a first quarter Carlos Hyde touchdown and a Kaepernick interception, the 49ers punted the ball seven times in a row. Kelly inexplicably called another conservative game until the very end, where Kaepernick routinely dumped the ball off to a running back on third-and-long.

Hyde was injured early in the fourth quarter on a vicious hit to his knee from E.J. Gaines. The Pro Bowl alternate was able to walk to the locker room, and it’s wise to think he’ll sit out Week 17 against Seattle.

San Francisco’s defense, on the other hand, played one of their better games of the season. Todd Gurley was bottled up (23 carries for 67 yards), DeForest Buckner registered his sixth sack and Tramaine Brock picked off his first pass of the year.

The Rams eventually broke the damn, though, with Jared Goff launching a 5-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Higbee, who beat Jaquiski Tartt in coverage. The early fourth quarter score upped Los Angeles’ lead to 21-7.

Kaepernick played poorly to start the game, but finished strong — a new trend for him. A first quarter pass sailed over Garrett Celek’s head for an interception and Los Angeles scored on a 30-yard reverse from Tavon Austin the very next play. Kaepernick went 28/38 for 257 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

During the broadcast, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Kelly’s job is safe.

“I do think Chip Kelly is secure in San Francisco,” Glazer said. “I do not think this is a one and done for Chip Kelly.”

It should be noted that the 49ers do have 17 players on the injured reserve list. While they have been playing poorly all season, missing starters such as Joe Staley and Daniel Kilgore heavily impacted the offensive line.

San Francisco’s season from hell will conclude next Sunday, when the Seattle Seahawks travel to Levi’s Stadium.