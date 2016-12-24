Mark Davis reacts to Derek Carr injury

OAKLAND – Derek Carr’s uncomfortable-to-watch leg injury on Saturday had Raider Nation fearing the worst and hoping to see their franchise QB at some point in the upcoming NFL playoffs. In his postgame press conference, head coach Jack Del Rio said Carr broke his fibula and is out indefinitely.

Fans reacted poorly, to be sure; 14 years without a playoff appearance generally breeds indefinite pessimism. However, no one was caught on camera reacting as vehemently as Raiders owner Mark Davis, who seemed to disagree with his team’s play call.

Let's just say Mark Davis wasn't pleased with the play call that got Derek Carr hurt. pic.twitter.com/4WJxActfzr — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) December 24, 2016

Many on Twitter seemed to agree with Davis, as the Raiders were winning going away against the Colts at home in the fourth quarter 33-14 at the time of Carr’s injury.

@RAIDERS Wtf is wrong with you guys!!! Its 33-14 in the fuckin 4th quarter why tf was @derekcarrqb even in the game. Dumbasses — 2300L (@HCsludge) December 25, 2016

Derek Carr shouldn't have even been in that game. It was a blow out in the second half. — Chandler Favela (@Chandler_109) December 25, 2016

They had him out there trying to rein up the score ⚡️ “The Raiders lose quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg”https://t.co/0O95vUeB5S — MΔSΣRΔTI MCҒLΨ (@FireUpFresh) December 25, 2016

Fans of Raider Nation, however, were too distracted by the pain in their long-suffering hearts to vent frustration with those responsible for playing Carr longer than some have suggested.

It got…dark.

The Raiders don’t stand a chance in the postseason without Derek Carr https://t.co/FbfmvUZsb8 via @FoxSports — Sebastian Lindqvist (@gannicus1983) December 25, 2016

"Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula me will be out indefinitely"

Me: pic.twitter.com/lOcOATJvw5 — Omar Martinez (@omartinez05) December 25, 2016

derek carr out indefinitely ?? raiders are done and it just got that much easier for the patriots — tyler (@tylersummy23) December 25, 2016

haven't been to the playoff in 14 years, Matt McGloin is number 14. IN MATT MCGLOIN WE TRUST @RAIDERS #DerekCarr — IssAc (@_ia15) December 25, 2016

This is the saddest I've ever been after a win. #RaiderNation prayers to @derekcarrqb out with a… https://t.co/KKy7RY0gHT — C H U Y (@ChuyGomez) December 25, 2016

Carr will have surgery Monday morning and speculation over how long it will take him to get back on the field will begin the moment he wakes up. Former Raider Bill Romanowski offers his own timetable, though Romo’s definition of pain might not be on par with most other people’s.