Mark Davis reacts to Derek Carr injury

OAKLAND – Derek Carr’s uncomfortable-to-watch leg injury on Saturday had Raider Nation fearing the worst and hoping to see their franchise QB at some point in the upcoming NFL playoffs. In his postgame press conference, head coach Jack Del Rio said Carr broke his fibula and is out indefinitely.

Fans reacted poorly, to be sure; 14 years without a playoff appearance generally breeds indefinite pessimism. However, no one was caught on camera reacting as vehemently as Raiders owner Mark Davis, who seemed to disagree with his team’s play call.

Many on Twitter seemed to agree with Davis, as the Raiders were winning going away against the Colts at home in the fourth quarter 33-14 at the time of Carr’s injury.

Fans of Raider Nation, however, were too distracted by the pain in their long-suffering hearts to vent frustration with those responsible for playing Carr longer than some have suggested.

It got…dark.

Carr will have surgery Monday morning and speculation over how long it will take him to get back on the field will begin the moment he wakes up. Former Raider Bill Romanowski offers his own timetable, though Romo’s definition of pain might not be on par with most other people’s.

 

