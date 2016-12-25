Carlos Hyde tears MCL [report]

The 49ers were hoping all their major injuries would be healed up come 2017, but the team was delivered with some bad news on Christmas Day.
Adam Schefter is reporting Carlos Hyde tore his MCL, will obviously miss Week 17, and possibly large portions of the 49ers offseason program.
Hyde was drilled in the knee by Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 22-21 win over the Rams.
Hyde finished the year 12 yards short of what would have been his first career 1,000-yard season — and he missed two games this season. The 25-year-old was placed on IR last season with a foot injury too.
Hyde’s clearly one of the few building blocks on this roster and the news will be tough to swallow for Chip Kelly and the 49ers. Behind NaVorro Bowman, he’s arguably the best player on the team.