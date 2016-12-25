Carlos Hyde tears MCL [report]

The 49ers were hoping all their major injuries would be healed up come 2017, but the team was delivered with some bad news on Christmas Day.

Adam Schefter is reporting Carlos Hyde tore his MCL, will obviously miss Week 17, and possibly large portions of the 49ers offseason program.

Hyde was drilled in the knee by Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 22-21 win over the Rams.