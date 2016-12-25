Draymond whistled for three fouls in first three minutes

It was not the start that Draymond Green wanted on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the games opening sequence, Green was whistled for two personal fouls — the second one was very questionable where Green left his hands straight in the air on a drive DeAndre Liggins. Here’s the video.

Warriors' Draymond Green storms to bench after two early fouls & a technical pic.twitter.com/MhupjM2sFG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 25, 2016

Green argued the second foul call, was whistled for a technical and had to be restrained by teammates near the Golden State bench. It was Green’s seventh technical of the 2016-17 season.

Of course Green was suspended for Game 5 of last year’s NBA Finals against the Cavaliers, a game Cleveland used as a springboard to win the title.