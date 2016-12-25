leave a comment for the knbr studios
Trending on KNBR
Mark Davis reacts to Derek Carr injury
Derek Carr goes down with gruesome-looking leg injury
Lott: Consistency up front and quarterback stability key to 49ers rebuild
Rollins willing to take on mentor role with Giants
Barrows: 49ers should consider drafting Clemson receiver in first round
Iguodala defends JaVale McGee in Instagram comment section
Frandsen, Jones strongly disagree on Colin Kaepernick
Ortiz: Too many athletes stick around past their prime
Murph: McCaffrey toeing dangerous line by not playing Sun Bowl
Kerr on McGee’s 14 shots in 15 minutes: ‘I called him Klay McGee tonight’
Headlines
Entire country anticipating Cavs-Warriors trilogy
Snapping losing streak more important than NFL Draft position for 49ers
Kap engineers fourth quarter comeback to snap 49ers’ 13-game losing streak
Browns win puts 49ers in drivers seat for No. 1 overall pick
Giants sign Michael Morse to minor-league deal [report]
Durant drops 32, lifts Warriors over Pistons for seventh straight victory
49ers place Torrey Smith on injured reserve
Some experts are actually picking 49ers to beat Rams
Warriors start ugly, come alive in second half to beat Nets 117-101
Curry likes Yankees GM Cashman’s comparison of Warriors to Red Sox
National News
Eagles prevent Giants from clinching playoff spot, 24-19
Quinn says Falcons WR Julio Jones to play against Panthers
Blue streak: Jackets rout Penguins 7-1 to take Metro lead
UFC star “Cyborg” Justino has potential failed doping test
Report: Starr lifted Baylor football player suspension
Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2, Panthers fall to Bruins
Georgia fines Shane Beamer $25K for role in Wake scandal
Newton: Panthers should sit Kuechly, not jeopardize future
NFL fines Giants $150,000, McAdoo $50,000 for walkie-talkie
Petra Kvitova injured by knife-wielding attacker at her home
