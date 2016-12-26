Anthony Davis praises Chip Kelly, rips Baalke and York

As he’s known to do, former 49ers offensive tackle Anthony Davis took to Twitter on Christmas Day, to give his takes on San Francisco’s front office and head coach Chip Kelly.

Davis, who retired for the second time in as many season’s earlier this year, began by sounding off on 49ers general manager Trent Baalke, owner Jed York and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, claiming that despite missing football, he wouldn’t be willing to play for any of them

Davis has since deleted his tweets. Included are screenshots compiled by Jennifer Lee Chan of Niner’s Nation.

Somewhat surprisingly, Davis went on to praise Kelly as a person, though didn’t exactly endorse his offensive scheme. One of the biggest criticism’s levied at Kelly during his tenure with the Eagles centered around his cold demeanor and unlikeable disposition, something Davis’ comments seem to contradict.

Davis played for Kelly for less than a month before retiring again early this season, likely due to not being named a starter.

Davis, 27, was one of the better offensive tackles in the NFL before electing to retire shortly after the firing of Jim Harbaugh in early 2015. Davis went on to praise Harbaugh.

The 49ers selected Davis with the 11th overall pick in 2010.