Baalke admits failures with 49ers QB situation

Prior to Saturday’s win over the Rams, 49ers GM Trent Baalke made his weekly appearance with Ted Robinson and Tim Ryan on KNBR’s pregame show.

Robinson asked Baalke to specifically address his strategy in adding quarterbacks throughout the years. Since 2014, only Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert have taken snaps under center for the 49ers. San Francisco is a combined 15-32 the last three seasons and quarterback play has arguably been the team’s most consistent issue.

“Hindsight is always 20-20,” Baalke said. “And certainly, looking back on it, there were some opportunities for us to make some decisions to add a quarterback. Whether that be out of the draft or free agency, or a player that was on the street that had left his team. We’ve had opportunities, we’ve chosen not to, and that points directly to me. That’s a decision that I made at the time — right, wrong or indifferent, (we) can’t look back now.”

Different starting quarterbacks around the NFL since 2014 include: Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Tyrod Taylor, Trevor Siemian, Tom Savage and Jared Goff.

Here are the 49ers’ team rankings in passing statistics in 2016:

Passing yards per game: 181.3 (32nd)

Completion percentage: 57.4 (30th)

Pass plays over 20 yards: 30 (32nd)

Pass plays over 40 yards: 6 (T-26th)

Yards per pass play: 6.3 (28th)

Touchdowns: 18 (T-20th)

QB Rating: 81.4 (25th)

Tim Ryan then went on a rant about how poorly Kaepernick had played in the second halves of games, and that his hope was for Christian Ponder to see the field.

Kaepernick later went on to lead the 49ers on a wild 22-21 fourth quarter comeback win in Los Angeles. San Francisco’s second win of the season came in Week 16.

“That decision is always left in the coaches hands,” Baalke said. “I know coach (Chip Kelly) will make the best decision for the team.”

It’s expected Baalke will meet with CEO Jed York regarding his job status in the hours and days after the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. Numerous national insiders have reported his job is not safe.