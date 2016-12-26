leave a comment for the knbr studios

Ohio newspaper trolls Warriors with ‘3-1’ joke after loss to Cavs

lebron-draymond

The Warriors blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in their 109-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

As we all know, it’s not the first time the Warriors have blown a lead to the Cavs, as the only team to ever lose an NBA Finals after leading the series 3-1. On Monday morning, Ohio based newspaper The Morning Journal made sure to slip that fact into its headline.

The Warriors have now lost to Cleveland four straight times.

Golden State will get a chance to break that streak on January 16, when the two teams face each other for the final time this regular season at Oracle Arena.

 

