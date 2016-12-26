Ohio newspaper trolls Warriors with ‘3-1’ joke after loss to Cavs

The Warriors blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in their 109-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

As we all know, it’s not the first time the Warriors have blown a lead to the Cavs, as the only team to ever lose an NBA Finals after leading the series 3-1. On Monday morning, Ohio based newspaper The Morning Journal made sure to slip that fact into its headline.

The morning journal has no chill😂 pic.twitter.com/GoVUaSrqtr — Lindsey Llewellyn (@lindseyllewllew) December 26, 2016

The Warriors have now lost to Cleveland four straight times.

Golden State will get a chance to break that streak on January 16, when the two teams face each other for the final time this regular season at Oracle Arena.