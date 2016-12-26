There’s a timetable for Derek Carr’s injury [report]

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks as he recovers from upcoming surgery to repair a broken fibula suffered in Sunday’s win over the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting.

Raiders QB Derek Carr expected to undergo surgery on fractured fibula Tuesday in Los Angeles, per source. Recovery timetable is 6-8 weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2016

Six weeks from today is February 7, two days before Super Bowl LI, meaning Carr is unlikely to play again this season unless backup quarterback Matt McGloin can help lead Oakland to the promised land.

McGloin, 27, has spent most of his career as a backup for Oakland after joining the team in 2013, and became a fan favorite that season after taking over for Tarrelle Pryor, despite going 1-5 in six games. McGloin played in two games last season going 23-32 for 142 yards with two touchdowns and an INT. Throughout his four year career, McGloin has thrown 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while posting a QB rating of 88.3.

The Raiders (12-3) can clinch the AFC West, the two seed, and a first-round bye with a win over the Denver Broncos (8-7) on New Year’s Day. The same would be true if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the San Diego Chargers (5-10) on the same afternoon.

If Oakland loses and Kansas City wins, the Chiefs would own the tiebreaker after beating the Raiders twice during the regular season, and would clinch the AFC West to jump into the number two seed.

As it stands currently, the Raiders are slated to host the winner of the Wild-Card matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) and Miami Dolphins (10-5).

The good news is that the Raiders feature one of the most complete offenses in the NFL, featuring a top-tier offensive line and talented skill players in the run and passing game. It’s not out of the question, especially in a weak AFC, that if McGloin is successful as a game manager, Oakland’s winning ways could continue.

Still, the Raiders have leaned heavily on Carr to bring them back to win multiple games this season, and even the most optimistic outlook sees this team taking a significant step back with their MVP on the sideline.