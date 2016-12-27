Frank Gore joins Jerry Rice as only two players to gain 1,200 yards in 11 different seasons

For the 11th consecutive season, former 49ers running back Frank Gore has gained 1,200 total yards from scrimmage. The only other player to do that in NFL history? Legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice.

Via CBS Sports:

It’s crazy how sneaky great Frank Gore has been. pic.twitter.com/B7xJh9GWwz — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 26, 2016

Gore, 33, eclipsed the 1,200 yard mark in the Colts 33-25 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.

Rice achieved the feat a record 14 times in his 20 year career, doing it for 12 seasons with the 49ers from 1986-96 and in 1998. He also did it twice with the Raiders in 2001 and 2002. Rice accumulated almost all of his yardage receiving, only once gaining more than 100 yards on the ground in a single season. Rice’s 23,546 all-purpose yards are the most in NFL history.

Gore is currently in his 11th season and second with Indianapolis, and has gained 964 yards rushing and 263 yards receiving in 2016.

Rice and Gore are the 49ers all-time leaders in receiving and rushing respectively.