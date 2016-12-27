Krukow: Morse’s role could end up being more than just a player

The Giants signed former postseason hero and fan favorite Michael Morse to a minor-league contract on Friday, according to a report by Matt Eddy of Baseball America.

Ideally, the Giants would like to see Morse make the team, and regain the form he had with the club in 2014, when he was a key contributor to a third World Series victory in six years. Morse has struggled with the Pirates and Marlins since he left the Bay Area.

Even if that doesn’t happen, Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow believes there is value in bringing Morse back into the organization, and told Murph and Mac on Tuesday that he believes the right-handed slugger is primed for a career in coaching.

“I think he’s a guy that’s going to stay in the game,” Krukow said. “I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be a great coach and even a manager at some point in his career. To bring a guy in at the end of his career, even if he doesn’t help you that particular season, he’s going to help you with your organization. So I think it’s a good add.”

Morse joins Jimmy Rollins and Justin Ruggiano as three veteran players who will compete for bench spots on the 25-man roster in Spring Training. Regardless of if they make the team or not, Krukow believes all three will have a positive impact.

“I don’t know if all three of those guys are going to make the club coming out of the spring, but even if they don’t make the club, they’re going to have a positive effect on everybody that does,” Krukow said. “There’s so much that you can learn from a veteran player and all three of those guys have good things to say about their position, how to be a pro. So I love it.”

Listen to the full interview below.