O’Neil campaigns for DeForest Buckner to win rookie award

In a season full of darkness, rookie defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has proven to be one of the few bright spots for the 49ers in 2016.

San Francisco selected Buckner seventh overall in this year’s draft. After a sluggish start, the Oregon alum has impressed, leading all rookies with 71 combined tackles this season.

49ers defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil praised Buckner’s play during his press conference on Tuesday morning, and said that he deserves consideration for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“I don’t know how he’s not going to be considered for the Defensive Rookie of the Year,” O’Neil said of Buckner. “If you look at his numbers compared to every defensive tackle in this league, he leads the NFL in tackles for all the defensive tackles. He’s at the top in sacks. He’s played the most plays of any defensive tackles in the NFL.”

“He’s done an unbelievable job. And for such a young guy, he’s the ultimate professional.”

Though Buckner has been impressive, beating out Charger’s rookie pass rusher Joey Bosa may prove to be a tall task. Bosa has been a monster since joining San Diego in Week 6 after holding out, leading all rookies with 9.5 sacks in just 11 games.

Two other rookies have also posted better sack totals that Buckner in 2016. Ninth overall pick Leonard Floyd of Chicago and third-round selection Yannick Ngakoue of Jacksonville are tied at second amongst all rookies with seven sacks.

One could still argue that Buckner’s numbers are more impressive, however, considering he’s not playing a traditional pass rushing position. Buckner has also played more snaps than any DT in the league.

“His progression has been awesome, it really has been,” O’Neil said. “Early on, he had to learn how to get his pads down. Now you see him dominating at the line of scrimmage and knocking guys back instead of stalemating or, at times, being knocked back. You’ve seen the progression of him as far as a pass rusher from the start of the season to now.”

As our 49ers beat writer Kevin Jones argued earlier today, Buckner’s production this season may be one of the argument’s Trent Baalke puts forth for why he should stay on as general manager next season.

Patrick Willis was the last 49er to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007.