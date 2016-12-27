Top prospect Garrett prefers not to play in cold weather city

Myles Garrett is likely going to end up on the Cleveland Browns or the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Texas A&M pass rusher is expected to be the first or second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

And while being as diplomatic as possible in a Tuesday interview before the Advocare V100 Texas Bowl, Garrett mentioned he would prefer to play in a warmer climate.

“Doesn’t matter (who drafts me) … but I’d like not to go anywhere cold,” Garrett said Tuesday, per The Houston Chronicle. “Whoever picks me up, I’m going to try and play my best for, to be the best player on the field at any given time. It doesn’t matter who picks me up, I’m going to try and be a franchise player for them.”

Too bad Garrett won’t have a say in where he ends up. Also props to him for being real. I’ve lived in both Cleveland and the Bay Area, and the weather really does impact the quality of life.

Earlier in December, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Browns have an “astronomical grade” on Garrett. He registered 32.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M.

Both Cleveland and San Francisco respectively rank 31st and 32nd in total defense. Neither team has a firm quarterback situation, either.

Last year, the top two draft picks were both traded. Los Angeles traded up to No. 1 in a deal with Tennessee; Cleveland traded down with Philadelphia in a deal for the No. 2 pick. Both the Rams and Eagles selected quarterbacks — Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.