Durant attributes ‘over-passing’ to Warriors’ 20 turnovers

The Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Wednesday despite committing 20 turnovers, the third game in a row Golden State has had more than 15.

The Warriors also had 33 assists. Kevin Durant said afterwards that Golden State’s unselfishness is to blame for giving the ball away more than they should.

“I think it was just over-passing to be honest,” Durant said. “I was the worst. I threw the ball away when I had a wide open three – just dropping the ball. I think it’s stuff that we can control, it’s not like they were getting into us and (forcing) turnovers. We’re doing from just overpassing and getting into the lane and trying to make the second or third pass.”

“But that’s a good problem to have, it shows a lot of unselfishness from us.”