leave a comment for the knbr studios

Iguodala throws through the legs, behind the back alley-oop to Livingston that didn’t count

andre

Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston connected on perhaps the craziest alley-oop you’ll ever see in the fourth quarter of the Warriors game against the Raptors Wednesday night.

Unfortunatly it didn’t count.

Here’s a different angle.

 

Trending on KNBR

Headlines

National News