Iguodala throws through the legs, behind the back alley-oop to Livingston that didn’t count

Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston connected on perhaps the craziest alley-oop you’ll ever see in the fourth quarter of the Warriors game against the Raptors Wednesday night.

Unfortunatly it didn’t count.

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes through the legs and behind the back for an alley-oop to Shaun Livingston (that came after the whistle) pic.twitter.com/Wriw2aFptj — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 29, 2016

Here’s a different angle.