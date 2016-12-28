Kerr: Good chance you’ll see the ball in Curry’s hands more

After taking just 11 shots and struggling throughout the Warriors’ 109-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Christmas Day, Stephen Curry indicated Wednesday afternoon that he’d like to run more offensive sets that involve him as the primary ball handler.

“I definitely want to be in more pick-and-roll situations,” Curry said. “Whether I’m getting shots or whether we’re manufacturing ball movement, that’s a strength of ours, regardless of how teams play us. There’s a balance between getting KD in the right positions to make plays, Klay (Thompson) getting his opportunities, Draymond (Green) being able to playmake like he does.”

Before Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Steve Kerr was asked about Curry’s comments, and said that we can expect to see the ball in Curry’s hands more often.

“We’re still sorting through some things but definitely a good chance you’ll see the ball in Steph’s hands a little bit more, and it’s all about just finding the balance and finding the right combinations and continuing to work on them,” Kerr said.

The Curry-Draymond Green pick-and-roll was a key to the Warriors’ devastating offense last season, and many assumed that inserting Durant into the play would unstoppable. Interestingly, the Warriors have rarely utilized the pick-and-roll with Durant in the fold.

“We’ve done some and we’re trying to see it at different spots on the floor,” Kerr said. “Those are all things that we will continue to look at and implement. It’s funny when you go though stuff on paper, sometimes it looks better than it does on the floor and you realize when you watch tape that it’s something you’ve got to do.”

“(Curry) and I have talked about it, and we probably will do more of that. I think we’ve been experimenting with some different things I think the dynamics are different with KD on board, so we’re still getting accustomed to one another.”