Kerr: ‘It was the most bizarre box score I’ve ever seen at halftime’

Few things made a whole lot of sense in the Warriors’ 121-111 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday evening.

Golden State lead 42-17 after the first quarter, yet found themselves in danger of losing the lead thanks to sloppy play throughout the rest of the game. The combination of excellence and mistakes lead to an odd looking stat sheet.

“It was the most bizarre box score I’ve ever seen at halftime,” Steve Kerr said during his postgame press conference. “We were shooting 74 percent and they were shooting 38 percent, but between the turnovers and the offensive rebounds I think they had 16 more field goal attempts.”

“It was kind of a strange first half and strange game overall.”