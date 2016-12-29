Jed York to address media next week

49ers CEO Jed York revealed that he will speak to the media in a formal setting next week, following the conclusion of San Francisco’s season on Sunday, according to Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

#49ers CEO Jed York, in informal chat with media outside locker room, said he’ll formally talk to media next week. Last spoke: season opener — Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 29, 2016

York’s end of season press conferences have been eventful affairs over the last two seasons, and this one is likely to be no exception. Many assume general manager Trent Baalke will be fired after the conclusion of Sunday’s game against Seattle, while some also believe that head coach Chip Kelly’s job isn’t safe. Even if both stay on, York will have to answer for not making any changes after a possible two-win season.

It should be noted, York has never held an end-of-season press conference without a firing.

Last season’s press conference followed the firing of head coach Jim Tomsula after one 5-11 season, with York apologizing to the fans for the disappointment, one year after “mutually parting” with the beloved Jim Harbaugh.

“We took a step back from our ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl,” York said. “For that, I want to apologize to our fans and for everybody that cares deeply about this team the way I do. I hear the criticism, loudly. Whether that’s talking to fans directly, whether that’s social media or from planes flying over my head. The results of this season rest on my shoulders squarely. It wasn’t good enough. I want you to understand that we’re going to do everything that we can and we’re working hard right now to put the pieces in place to get this team back to where it belongs.”

York’s tone was a far cry from how he conducted himself at the previous season’s press conference, when, flanked by Baalke, he claimed that the organization’s decision to axe Harbaugh was “mutual” and implied that though Harbaugh was successful, he didn’t win with class.

“We didn’t win the Super Bowl,” York said. “If we don’t win the Super Bowl, we’re not executing. I mean, our mission is very simple. The San Francisco 49ers win with class. We haven’t won, and I don’t think we’ve conducted ourselves with the level of class that I expect of our organization. We’ve had off-the-field issues. That’s gonna happen in sports. The level that it’s happened here is not acceptable.”

Harbaugh later denied this to be true, telling Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News that the parting was not mutual. Since the firing of Harbaugh the 49ers have gone 6-25.

Expect an announcement later in the week regarding the specific details of the press conference.