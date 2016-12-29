No Warrior has ever put up the stat line Kevin Durant did last night

The Warriors ran hot and cold during Wednesday’s 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors, outscoring their opponents 42-17 in the first quarter, yet nearly puttering the game away thanks to 20 turnovers.

Kevin Durant, however, was excellent throughout, putting together one of the most impressive stat lines in team history.

Kevin Durant: 1st Warriors player with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks in game (via @eliassports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2016

Overall, Durant finished with 22 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks. To be fair, it’s possible Wilt Chamberlin would’ve put up a similar stat line during his time, but blocks were not counted as an official stat until after Chamberlin retired in 1973.

Durant has been the Warriors’ most effective two way player all season, and is showcasing his all-around ability more than at any point during his 10 year career. Durant is posting career highs in rebounds per game (8.8) blocks per game (1.6) and is shooting the best percentage of his career by a significant margin (53.8 percent).

Most impressive as been Durant’s effectiveness on the defensive end, especially as a co-rim protector with Draymond Green. Lack of rim protection was supposed to be Golden State’s biggest issue this season, but through 33 games the Warriors lead the NBA in blocks per game with 6.3. Overall, the Warriors are ranked 2nd in defensive efficiency.

The Warriors saw first hand Durant’s ability as a rim protector in their playoff series with the Thunder last season, when Durant lead the series in blocks despite sharing the floor with the likes of Andrew Bogut and Steven Adams.

Durant was asked about embracing his role as a rim protector after the game

“I’ve always been big into blocking shots,” Durant said. “Whenever I’m playing the 4 and battling down low with the bigs and I’m guarding guys that play on the box or near that dunker’s spot area…I’ve been always known to challenge at the rim. Here playing more 4, I have more opportunities to be in the paint.”