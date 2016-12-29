Warriors assign McCaw, Jones to D-League

The Golden State Warriors have assigned rookie center Damian Jones and rookie guard Patrick McCaw to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Development League, the team announced today. Both players will be in uniform for tonight’s home game against the Northern Arizona Suns, which tips off at 7:00 p.m. (PST) at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Jones has appeared in 10 games (three starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.70 blocks in 21.8 minutes. This marks the first career D-League assignment for McCaw, who owns averages of 2.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 12.2 minutes in 26 games with Golden State this season.