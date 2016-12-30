49ers players vote Colin Kaepernick most inspirational, courageous teammate

The false narrative that Colin Kaepernick tore the locker room apart in San Francisco officially ended on Friday, when the 49ers announced their team awards for the 2016 season.

Kaepernick was voted, by the players, to receive the Len Eshmont award, given to the most inspirational and courageous 49er. Kaepernick called a team meeting shortly after protesting the national anthem in August, which many players agreed brought the team closer to together. Kaepernick also returned to the field after three offseason surgeries.

Chip Kelly defended Kaepernick in September, when some reporters suggested he was tearing at the fabric of the locker room.

Chip Kelly and reporter have a back-and-forth on Kaepernick's activism (via @SakamotoRyan) pic.twitter.com/Tw0dTdVelm — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) September 22, 2016

Previous winners of the Len Eshmont award this decade include Anquan Boldin (2015), Frank Gore (2014), NaVorro Bowman (2013), Justin Smith (2012, 2011) and Takeo Spikes (2010).

Here’s the full press release from the 49ers and other award winners.

Len Eshmont Award: QB Colin Kaepernick

The Len Eshmont Award is voted on by the players and is given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team. Eshmont, who coached at Navy and Virginia following his career in San Francisco, died in 1957. The award was established that year.

Bill Walsh Award: T Joe Staley

The Bill Walsh Award was established in 2004 in honor of San Francisco’s Hall of Fame Head Coach. Walsh served as the team’s head coach for 10 seasons from 1979-88. In that time, he compiled a record of 102-63-1 and led the team to three Super Bowls. He was twice named Coach of the Year (1981, 1984) and was later named Coach of the Decade for the 1980s. The award, which is voted on by coaches, is given to the 49ers team MVP, honoring his outstanding individual performance.

Bobb McKittrick Award: G Zane Beadles

The Bobb McKittrick Award is given annually to the 49ers offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the longtime offensive line coach, during his 21 years of service to the 49ers. The award was established by the 49ers in 1999, and is voted on by the offensive line.

Hazeltine Iron Man Award: S Antoine Bethea

The Hazeltine Iron Man Award is named for former linebacker Matt Hazeltine, a 13-year performer who played more seasons at linebacker than any other 49ers player. Known for his durability and dedication, Hazeltine passed away in 1987 from ALS, and Bill Walsh established the award in his honor that year. The award is given annually to the most courageous and inspirational defensive player as voted upon by the defensive coaches.

Thomas Herrion Memorial Award: DL DeForest Buckner

Thomas Herrion Memorial Award was established in 2005 by 49ers owners Denise and John York and is presented to a rookie or first-year player who best represents the dream of Thomas Herrion. The recipient has taken advantage of every opportunity, turned it into a positive situation and made their dream turn into a reality. The award is voted on by the coaches.

Perry/Yonamine Unity Award: S Antoine Bethea

The Perry/Yonamine Award is presented to the 49ers player who exhibits an exceptional commitment to promoting unity within the team and in their community. The Perry/Yonamine Unity Award is named for the former 49ers players and pioneers of unity and diversity, Joe “The Jet” Perry and Wally Yonamine, and is voted on by the players.

Community Relations Service Awards

Together, players from the San Francisco 49ers provided over 500 hours of community service during the 2016 season. Including the annual Pasta Bowl, 100 percent of the team participated in at least one community service event during the year. Top participants and winners of the Community Relations Service Awards were OL John Theus, who won the rookie player award, DT Quinton Dial, who was presented with this season’s veteran player award along with TE Garrett Celek, who won the 49ers NFL Salute to Service. Additionally, TE Vance McDonald, his wife Kendi and son Coman were the recipients of the family award. Dennis Brown was presented with the alumnus award for the sixth consecutive year.

Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: WR Torrey Smith

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, is given annually to the player who best exemplifies a commitment to philanthropy and community involvement.

Each team nominated one player with the 32 Man of the Year nominees pared down to three finalists in January. The winner will be announced in Houston, the site of Super Bowl 51, during the sixth annual NFL Honors awards show, on February 4.

Ed Block Courage Award: DL Glenn Dorsey

The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts of 23 years. Block was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian whose most passionate cause was helping children of abuse. The award is presented in his name each year to the player that exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage. Ed Block Courage Award winners from each of the 32 NFL teams are honored at a banquet in Baltimore, MD. All proceeds from the event benefit the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation’s Courage House National Support Network. Named after the NFL team in a respective NFL city, a Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in that community. The 49ers dedicated their Courage House in October 2003 at the Edgewood House in San Francisco.

Garry Niver Award: S Antoine Bethea

The Garry Niver Award is presented annually by the San Francisco Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America to a 49ers’ player for his cooperation and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their jobs. The award is named after pro football writer, Garry Niver, who was a long-time beat writer who covered the 49ers for the San Mateo Times.