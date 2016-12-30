Curry’s ‘Ghostship’ sneakers raise over $45K for Oakland Fire Relief fund

Two pairs of custom game-worn sneakers honoring the 36 victims of the tragic Oakland warehouse fire were auctioned off Friday, and sold for over $45,000 to benefit the Oakland Fire Relief fund.

Curry wore the shoes before and during Golden State’s Dec. 15 game against the New York Knicks, 13 days after deadliest mass-casualty event in Oakland since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. The pregame shoes sold on EBay for $15,100, while the colorful game-worn versions, pictured above, sold for $30,101.

“We were all devastated by the news of this tragedy and the loss of so many young lives right here in our community,” Curry said in a press release. “My goal in wearing these shoes was to not only honor the victims that lost their lives that night, but also to raise awareness for the relief efforts that are underway. Hopefully through this auction we can help further assist with those efforts.”

Under Armour, the maker of the sneakers, also donated $25,000 to the fund, while the Warriors organization, coaches and players combined to contribute an additional $125,000.

The Warriors released a PSA shortly after making their donation:

Warriors players launch a PSA and donate $75,000 to Oakland Fire relief pic.twitter.com/5oKd7cagtC — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) December 7, 2016

Here’s a detailed description of the sneakers via Warriors PR:

· The pregame “Ghost Ship” shoes are a pair of player exclusive gray Curry 3 low tops that feature the words “GHOST SHIP” in vibrant graffiti-style script down the side of each shoe, and the initials of the fire victims on both shoes. Additionally, the words “ALWAYS REMEMBER” appear on the bottom of both shoes. The shoes were also personally autographed by Stephen Curry before being put up for auction.

· The in-game “Oakland Strong” shoes are a pair of Curry 3 high tops in the “Raw Sugar” colorway that features the graffiti-style words “OAKLAND” down the side of the left shoe and “STRONG” down the side of the right shoe in Golden State’s yellow and blue colors. On the backs of the shoes are the words “ALWAYS” on the left shoe and “REMEMBER” on the right. Additionally, the initials of the fire victims appear on each shoe, as do the words “GHOST SHIP” on the bottom of both shoes. The shoes were also personally autographed by Stephen Curry before being put up for auction.