Durant puts Zaza on blast for clowning KD’s career-high 10 assists

OAKLAND – For the first time as a Warrior, and the eighth time in his career, Kevin Durant notched a triple double against the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

After the game, Durant said Zaza Pachulia clowned him for his career-high 10 assists. Durant took no time firing back at his running mate. Take a listen:

Note: KD’s news conference contains explicit language.

KD says Zaza clowned him for never having >10 assists so he fired back: 'I'm going to be looking for his triple double the next few games' pic.twitter.com/LwNHQhxrOL — Samuel Hustis (@SamHustis) December 31, 2016

Kevin Durant is no stranger to trash talk. In the words of the former MVP, “If you start it, I’ll finish it.”