Durant puts Zaza on blast for clowning KD’s career-high 10 assists

durantttt

OAKLAND – For the first time as a Warrior, and the eighth time in his career, Kevin Durant notched a triple double against the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

After the game, Durant said Zaza Pachulia clowned him for his career-high 10 assists. Durant took no time firing back at his running mate. Take a listen:

Note: KD’s news conference contains explicit language.

Kevin Durant is no stranger to trash talk. In the words of the former MVP, “If you start it, I’ll finish it.”

 

