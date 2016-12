OAKLAND – After back-to-back MVP seasons, Steph Curry hasn’t quite hit the astronomic level this season that was playing at during the previous two.

With Durant in town, it’s obvious the Warriors are still trying to piece together the best way to utilize all their star power. Wednesday, Curry said he’d like to be in more pick and roll situations going forward. According to Kevin Durant, it seems like the Kerr and Co. have been listening.