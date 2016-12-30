NFL declines to reinstate Aldon Smith for 2016 season [report]

Roger Goodell and the NFL have elected not to grant former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith reinstatement into the league this season, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

NFL will not be reinstating Raiders LB Aldon Smith this season, per source. Commissioner will revisit the case on March 15, 2017. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 30, 2016

Following multiple off-the-field incidents during his five-year career with the 49ers and Raiders, Smith was banished from the league for a minimum of one year in November of 2015. Smith applied for his reinstatement this season in early October, but the league has waited until now to announce that Smith will not be available for Oakland this postseason.

The league will re-evaluate the case in March of 2017 to decide whether or not Smith will be eligible to play next season. Smith’s current contract lasts through 2017, where he is slated to earn $1.25 million dollars.

Smith hasn’t played a full season since winning NFC Defensive Player of the Year honors with the Niners in 2012.