Durant on triple doubles: ‘It really means nothing’

OAKLAND – It was an extremely quiet triple double for Kevin Durant Friday night. The former MVP finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and tied his career high 10 with assists.

So quiet, in fact, that Durant didn’t even notice he had the triple double until he left the game.

“I looked up as I was walking out the game and I seen it. I felt like I didn’t force it…I wasn’t looking for it.”

“We don’t go out and say hey man, K you have this many rebounds go ahead and try…if it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, who cares,” Draymond Green said following the win.