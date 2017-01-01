49ers lose 25-23 to Seahawks, end season with 2-14 record

SANTA CLARA — One of the most awkward Week 17’s in recent NFL history concluded with the Seattle Seahawks bullying the 49ers 25-23 Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The actual football game was the side show. The main event was the 49ers firings, leaked to the media one day prior on New Year’s Eve. San Francisco finished 2-14 on the season, equaling the team’s worst record since 2004.

Moments before kickoff, Trent Baalke confirmed he’d been fired as the GM of the 49ers. Chip Kelly reportedly made an unpleasant phone call to CEO Jed York on Saturday night, amidst the swirling reports. An assistant coach told me on on the field pregame, “what record did York expect us to hit this season?”

Nevertheless, an NFL game had to be played on New Year’s Day. And the swath of Seahawks fans in attendance enjoyed the outcome.

In true Kelly fashion, the 49ers jumped out to a 14-3 lead on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs from Shaun Draughn. Kelly’s lone season in San Francisco will perhaps be remembered best for these fast starts. But the usual second half starvation was lurking.

Undermanned and overmatched at nearly every position on the field — as has been the case all season — the 49ers kept it close, but they eventually wore down. Seattle scored two unanswered touchdowns to close the first half, used Russell Wilson and the passing game to keep the chains moving in the second and forced two fumbles to crush any existing 49ers momentum.

Just like last week in Los Angeles, Kaepernick led a late rally, launching a 9-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Celek and cutting the lead to 25-23 with 5:42 left. But Seattle ran the clock out with backup quarterback Trevone Boykin.

Was this Kaepernick’s last game in a 49ers uniform? That’ll be up to him. Kaepernick has the opt-out clause in his contract, not the 49ers. Is he really willing to risk giving up $19 million and limiting his options in free agency? His final stat line: 17/22, 215 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, 122.4 QB rating.

San Francisco’s defense played well again on Sunday, but not nearly well enough. The team will end 2016 giving up the most touchdowns, points and rushing yards in team history.

In two weeks, the 49ers will have their fourth head coach in four seasons. In two weeks, the Seahawks will likely be marching to their third NFC Championship game in four seasons.