49ers officially announce firings of Chip Kelly, Trent Baalke

SANTA CLARA — Two hours after the last game of the season, the San Francisco 49ers have officially fired Chip Kelly.

Reports of Kelly’s firing were leaked Saturday night. Trent Baalke confirmed he was fired before the game on his KNBR radio hit.

Kelly finished with a 2-14 record. The 49ers allowed a franchise worst in points and rushing yards. Baalke was hired by the organization in 2005.

Here’s Jed York’s full quotes. York will meet with the media Monday morning at 10 a.m.

“I have informed Trent and Chip of my decision to pursue new leadership for our football team,” said York. “These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people you respect personally and professionally.

“Trent gave this organization every ounce of effort he had over the last 12 years and his contributions were integral to the team reaching three straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. I will forever be grateful for his dedication to the 49ers, and his friendship to me and my family. I wish Trent, Beth and their daughters the very best in whatever the future holds for their family.

“Chip has my gratitude for the job he did this year, navigating the team through some adverse circumstances. I look forward to watching his career continue to unfold, and wish him and Jill great success in life.

“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary. The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”