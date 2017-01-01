49ers one of three teams to reach out to Josh McDaniels [report]

SANTA CLARA — Are the 49ers really going to hire a head coach before their next general manager?

It seems like that option is on the table.

San Francisco, Los Angeles and Jacksonville are three teams who have contacted the Patriots about interviewing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this week.

McDaniels is available to interview all throughout this week because the Patriots have a first round bye in the postseason. The next time a team could interview him would be after the AFC Championship game, or if the Patriots are eliminated (not likely).

McDaniels famously coached the Denver Broncos from 2009-10, where he had personnel power and drafted Tim Tebow in the first round. He posted an 8-8 record before being fired after a 4-12 campaign in year two. McDaniels rebounded with the Rams and has been coaching with the Patriots since 2012.

The 40-year-old is seen as one of the top candidates on the market for several reasons. There’s a chance Patriots personnel guru Nick Cesario would want to join McDaniels as a GM with another club, and there’s a chance the duo could deliver quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade.

The downside to McDaniels? All of success in the NFL has been with Tom Brady. McDaniels originally landed that Denver gig because he was New England’s offensive coordinator (this is his second stint). Remember Charlie Weiss? He also had success with Brady and never amounted to much without him.

What if McDaniels turns down the 49ers request? That’s not totally out of the equation, considering how Jed York is operating the franchise.

Keep it on KNBR.com for all the latest in what will likely be a long, drawn out coaching search.