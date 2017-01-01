Aqib Talib rips off Michael Crabtree’s chain after play

Tempers are already flaring in the first quarter of the Raiders’ season finale against the Denver Broncos.

Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree got in the face of Denver cornerback Aqib Talib after being pushed out of bounds, and Talib responded by grabbing Crabtree’s gold chain and ripping it off his neck. Cameras caught Talib laughing on the sideline afterward.

Talib going after Crabtree's gold chains

A Raiders win over the Broncos would clinch the AFC West and a first-round playoff bye.