Bowman on his relationship with Baalke: ‘It’s deeper than this, I’m sad to see him leave’

SANTA CLARA – The San Francisco 49ers have officially fired General Manager Trent Baalke, and NaVorro Bowman said he’s sad to see him leave.

Bowman was drafted in the 2010 draft by the 49ers, when Trent Baalke was the Director of Player Personnel.

“Me and Trent have had a great relationship throughout the seven years I’ve been in the league,” said Bowman. “He’s cared about me as a person and not just as a football player, so it’s deeper than this.”

NaVorro Bowman’s season ended in early October when he tore his ACL against the Dallas Cowboys during their Week 4 matchup. The veteran linebacker said it was tough for him to watch the 49ers from the sideline.

