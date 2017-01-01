Chip Kelly shares scene in locker room following season-ending loss to Seahawks

SANTA CLARA – With the season finally over, and his job seemingly on the line, Chip Kelley addressed the media following his team’s 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

During that news conference, a reporter asked Kelly if any players had approached him after the game and asked about his status as the head coach.

Kelly’s reply was short: “Yeah, we had a lot of hugs in there.”

Chip Kelly on the scene in the 49ers locker room following his team's season-ending loss to Seahawks: "We had a lot of hugs in there." pic.twitter.com/3E3Gkg4htM — KNBR (@KNBR) January 2, 2017

For more videos like this one, head to our home for 49ers videos.