leave a comment for the knbr studios

Chip Kelly shares scene in locker room following season-ending loss to Seahawks

chip-top

SANTA CLARA – With the season finally over, and his job seemingly on the line, Chip Kelley addressed the media following his team’s 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

During that news conference, a reporter asked Kelly if any players had approached him after the game and asked about his status as the head coach.

Kelly’s reply was short: “Yeah, we had a lot of hugs in there.”

For more videos like this one, head to our home for 49ers videos.

 

Trending on KNBR

Headlines

National News