Jeff Garcia makes passionate plea to work for 49ers

Well, there’s at least one candidate who isn’t scared away by 49ers CEO Jed York firing all of his employees after one bad season.

Longtime 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia tweeted York hours after Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke were fired. Garcia later deleted the tweet, but here’s a screenshot.

Garcia also threw his name into consideration for the San Jose State job, which he ultimately did not receive. In recent years, Garcia has expressed interest in coaching Colin Kaepernick privately in the offseason, but was denied.

Garcia’s request to become involved with the organization likely won’t be met with open arms. But it’s nice to know there are alumni that exist that want to help restore the San Francisco 49ers to greatness.

The 46-year-old Garcia played for the 49ers from 1999-2003. He retired from the NFL in 2011.