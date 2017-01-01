Matt McGloin exits game with shoulder injury after taking vicious hit

Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin is taking a beating from the Denver Broncos defense in his first start of the season. McGloin was forced to exit Sunday’s game in the second quarter after taking a vicious hit from Broncos defensive lineman Jared Crick. Crick was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

@McGloinQB11 had neck muscles massaged on the sideline, to locker room early. Mechanism looked like left AC injury. #raiders pic.twitter.com/W1o4H04HjC — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) January 1, 2017

McGloin, who was 6-for-11 for 21 yards before exiting, is questionable to return. Rookie Connor Cook has taken over at quarterback.