Matt McGloin exits game with shoulder injury after taking vicious hit

Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin is taking a beating from the Denver Broncos defense in his first start of the season. McGloin was forced to exit Sunday’s game in the second quarter after taking a vicious hit from Broncos defensive lineman Jared Crick. Crick was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

McGloin, who was 6-for-11 for 21 yards before exiting, is questionable to return. Rookie Connor Cook has taken over at quarterback.

 

