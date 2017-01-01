Niner fans fly new banner over Levi’s Stadium praising Jim Harbaugh

For the fourth time in two seasons, 49ers fans flew a banner over Levi’s Stadium before Sunday’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, amidst reports that CEO Jed York is soon to fire the team’s third head coach in three years.

One more game, one more banner: “Levi’s Stadium – The House That Harbaugh Built” pic.twitter.com/XsKhV094br — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 1, 2017

Harbaugh was the first, and most questionable of York’s recent firings, leading the team to three consecutive NFC Championship games before going 8-8 in the team’s first season at their $1.3 billion stadium. Harbaugh was out after that season, with York claiming the two “mutually parted ways”, something Harbaugh later denied.

Earlier this month, a banner flew over the stadium reading “Jed, you reap what you sow. Fire Baalke”, in reference to a cryptic tweet sent out by Harbaugh following the firing of Jim Tomsula last year. It appears the fans will get what they wanted, as it’s being reported that general manager Trent Baalke will officially be fired after Sunday’s game.

Head coach Chip Kelly is also reported to be fired, and will have a meeting with York after the game.

A year ago, two banners flew above the $1.3 billion stadium. One read ‘Jed & 49ers should mutually part ways,’ the other read ‘Hold Jed Accountable.’

Niners fan Graham Grealish has been a ringleader in organizing the banner flyovers. Here’s what he told KNBR.com last year.

“We wanted to do something the team couldn’t ignore and that the front office would see,” Grealish said. ““They asked to be held accountable, but haven’t given fans a chance to do that. So we just took initiative. We want to hold [York] accountable.”