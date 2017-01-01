Raiders squander AFC West title, first-round playoff bye in blow-out loss to Broncos

The Oakland Raiders are in trouble.

The Silver and Black squandered their first AFC West title since 2002, and a first-round bye in the playoffs, in a 24-6 blow-out loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon.

A win or Kansas City Chiefs loss would’ve sealed both for Oakland, but the Chiefs stole the AFC West title and the second-seed in the playoffs with their 37-27 win over San Diego Sunday. Both Oakland and Kansas City finished the season with identical records (12-4), but the Chiefs were given the tiebreaker as they beat the Raiders twice in head-to-head matchups.

The Raiders now fall into the fifth seed, and will travel to Houston next weekend to face the Texans in a Wild-Card matchup. Oakland beat Houston 27-20 earlier this season.

To add injury to insult, Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, just a week after MVP-candidate Derek Carr sustained a likely season-ending leg injury. Rookie Connor Cook replaced McGloin in his first ever NFL appearance. Cook went 14-for-21 with a touchdown and interception, and looked better than McGloin who was terrible in his short stint.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Oakland defense, allowing the Broncos to open with an 84-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 11-yard TD run by Devontae Booker. The sputtering Denver offense had scored just three touchdowns on their previous 50 possessions.

Despite Bill Romanowski’s claims that the Raiders would be potentially better after losing Carr, McGloin looked even shakier than the defense from the game’s outset. After starting the game with four straight handoffs, McGloin went 6-of-11 for 21 yards in the first quarter and a half, consistently overthrowing open receivers.

The worst incident came in the second quarter, when McGloin missed a wide open Amari Cooper down the field on what would’ve been a sure touchdown. McGloin overthrew Michael Crabtree by about five feet on the next play.

McGloin was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury on the following drive, when Broncos defensive lineman Jared Crick slammed him into the turf. Crick was flagged for roughing the passer.

A 64-yard run by Justin Forsett led to a 22-yard Brandon McManus field goal to give the Broncos a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Booker scored his second touchdown of the game before the half, on a 43-yard scamper after the catch to give Denver a 17-0 lead heading into halftime.

Denver extended their lead on the first drive of the second half, when Trevor Simian hit Virgil Green on a two-yard TD pass to cap off a 64-yard drive.

Cook responded with a three-play scoring drive, opening with consecutive first-down passes to Latavius Murray and Clive Walford, before dropping a perfectly thrown ball to Cooper for a 32 yard touchdown, the first of Cook’s career.

It looked as if the game had begun to shift when Simian threw what looked like a punt into the waiting arms of Oakland safety Brynden Trawick on the next possession. The Raiders failed to take advantage, however, going three and out, and then fumbling on their next possession.

Safety Nate Allen left the game in the first quarter with a concussion and did not return.