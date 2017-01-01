Trent Baalke has been informed he’s being fired, Chip Kelly has not [report]

News broke late Saturday evening that both 49ers general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly are expected to be fired at the conclusion of Sunday’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Baalke was informed by 49ers ownership on Friday that he’d be fired, while Kelly has yet to be informed of his axing.

Trent Baalke has been informed he’s being fired, Chip Kelly has not. He’s mtg w ownership after game — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 1, 2017

Kelly arrived at Levi’s Stadium to coach Sunday’s game, and will reportedly have a meeting with ownership afterwards. It remains unknown if Kelly has any chance to keep his job based on how that meeting goes, or if York and Co. have already made their decision.

If Kelly is indeed fired, it would be the third coach (along with Jim Harbaugh and Jim Tomsula) in three years that York has let go.