49ers’ GM search: A shortlist of qualified candidates

With the firing of Trent Baalke on Sunday, The San Francisco 49ers are in the market for a new general manager for the first time since 2011.

While there are a slate of qualified candidates that Jed York and Co. have already begun targeting, courting those candidates may prove to be the issue, considering the recent track record of the organization. The 49ers are reportedly not looking at any in-house options to replace Baalke.

Here’s a short list of candidates that the 49ers have been linked to so far:

Eliot Wolf – Green Bay Packers, Director of Football Operations

Wolf, 34, has been a standout member of the Green Bay front office for a number of years, working his way up to become the No. 2 behind GM Ted Thompson, after starting out as a scout in 2004. Wolf is the son of legendary Packers general manager Ron Wolf, and many believe he will want to stay with the organization, especially considering Thompson, 64, may soon be looking toward retirement. If Wolf isn’t willing to wait for a GM position, he may look to bolt. The 49ers were linked to Wolf in early December.

Chris Ballard – Kansas City Chiefs, Director of Player Personnel

Ballard is considered one of the best talent evaluators in the business, consistently hitting on draft picks, and making the Chiefs a perennial threat in the AFC. Ballard has been with Kansas City since 2013, and is interested in a GM job, interviewing with the Bears and Titans in previous offseasons. Ballard spent 21 seasons in the Packers’ scouting department working under Ron Wolf. Multiple reports have indicated that the 49ers have requested permission to interview Ballard.

Nick Caserio – New England Patriots Director of Player Personnel

Caserio is the Patriots’ second in command behind Bill Belichick when it comes to personnel decisions, and has helped build arguably the best team in the NFL. Caserio is a former wide recievers coach who has strong ties to possible head coaching candidate Josh McDaniels, backup quarterback Jimmy Garrapolo and defensive coordinator candidate Mike Vrabel. Caserio has been a top candidate for years, but has elected to stay in New England. It may be hard to convince him to come work for Jed York, even if it means a promotion.

Trent Kirchner – Seattle Seahawks, Co-Director of Player Personnel

Poaching Kirchner would be an ideal move for San Francisco, who could add a respected personnel guru while also depriving the strongest team in the NFC West of one. Kirchner has worked under Seattle GM John Schneider since 2010, and has had significant say in signing and developing more undrafted free agents than any other team in the NFL. Kirchner has strong connections to Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, and former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley.

Scott Fitterrer – Seattle Seahawks, Co-Director of Player Personnel

Kirchner’s partner in crime, Fitterrer worked his way up from a scouting position, and is largely in charge of college scouting and the draft for Seattle. Fitterrer was involved in the drafting of franchise cornerstones such as Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson. Like Kirchner, the prospect of adding Fitterrer while weakening one of Seattle’s sharpest minds is an enticing scenario.

George Paton – Minnesota Vikings, Assistant General Manager

The 49ers have been linked to Paton, who has been with the Vikings since 2006, before previous stints in Chicago and Miami. Paton has followed Vikings general manager Rick Spielman in all those stops, something that indicates the strength of their relationship. Paton is the potential heir-apparent in Minnesota, and has continuously turned down interviews over the years.

Louis Riddick – ESPN analyst, Eagles Director of Player Personnel 2010-2013

Riddick’s name was one of the first to get kicked around after the New Year’s Eve leaks that Baalke and Chip Kelly were on their way out, and has since been confirmed by multiple reports as a target for San Francisco. Riddick, a former NFL safety, has been out of football since 2013, but helped build a Philadelphia team that twice made the playoffs during his four year stint in that position. Though known for being one of the best NFL analysts around, Riddick hasn’t been in an NFL front office for four years.