49ers set to interview two Packers executives for GM job [report]

Though CEO Jed York said the organization would be taking it’s time with their search for a new general manager, they’ve already lined up an interview with arguably the top candidate on the market.

The 49ers will be interviewing Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf sometime this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 49ers will also reportedly be interviewing the Packers’ director of college scouting, Brian Gutekunst.

Wolf, 34, has been a standout member of the Green Bay front office for a number of years, working his way up to become the No. 2 behind GM Ted Thompson, after starting out as a scout in 2004. It would appear that Wolf isn’t waiting for Thompson to step down before taking over, and is interested in a GM position for next season. The 49ers were first linked with Wolf in early December.

The 49ers have also scheduled an interview with Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to fill their head coaching vacancy, and are reportedly arranging interviews with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn.