Ballard declines interview request with 49ers

We wondered when this would start happening.

Chiefs Director of Player Personnel Chris Ballard has chosen not to field a job interview with Jed York and the 49ers, and will remain in Kansas City.

With a great situation in KC & an excellent relationship wih GM John Dorsey, #Chiefs personnel man Chris Ballard won't interview with #49ers — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2017

From my understanding, Chris Ballard would not have interviewed anywhere this year. Loves KC & his situation https://t.co/BEdsgawB0S — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2017

Whether Rapoport is correct in his read on Ballard, people are turning down promotions with the 49ers. Unlimited cap room, the No. 2 overall pick, the Bay Area. This is what happens when ownership makes firings three straight offseasons. People value their reputations and don’t want to end up like Jim Tomsula, Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly.

Here’s the kicker Ballard: He’s interviewed with the Bears and Titans in previous offseasons. Ballard spent 21 seasons in the Packers’ scouting department working under Ron Wolf. This could be a sign that Eliot might also consider the ownership situation he would have to step into in Santa Clara.

Day 1 into the 49ers GM search and one candidate is already realizing he doesn’t want to even take an interview for the job.

It makes sense.